More than 120 North Carolina soldiers return home from Middle East

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 120 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, have returned home.

The soldiers returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

“What a great day it turned out to be, first we celebrated our veterans of the 30th Infantry Division after receiving the the Presidential Unit Citation, then we welcomed 120 Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) to North Carolina after a year long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.”

This is the ABCT’s third deployment as an entire brigade since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Previous deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq in 2004 and 2009.