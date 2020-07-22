More than 10,000 neighbors across Charlotte area left without power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 10,000 neighbors have been left without power across the Charlotte area after damaging thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Most of the affected area is in south and east Charlotte.

At the peak of the outage around 8 p.m. about 25,000 customers were affected. By 9:30 p.m., that number was down to about 15,000.

A Duke Energy map shows thousands more are in the dark in towns and cities outside of the I-485 loop.

Duke is working to restore outages, and some say they have gotten power back in areas like South End.