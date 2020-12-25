More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power on Christmas Day in Belmont.

According to Duke Energy, 1,118 customers are currently in the dark this Friday, Dec. 25. The outage was first reported at 3:54 a.m.

Duke Energy said the power outage was caused by equipment going offline. Repairs and damage assessment are underway. No timeline has been given as to when power will be restored.

Multiple callers told FOX 46 they’re eager for power to return as temperatures stay in the mid-30s.

Latest headlines from FOX 46