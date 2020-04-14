More than 100 dead from COVID-19 in NC; hospitalizations increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations, and positive cases have all increased across North Carolina Tuesday.

The state is now reporting 5,024 laboratory-confirmed cases and 108 deaths from coronavirus.

According to the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services, 418 people have been hospitalized across 93 counties. Health officials said 65,039 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County has the largest case count in the state with at least 993 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 14 reported deaths. Wake County follows Mecklenburg County, with 501 positive cases.

.@NC_Governor: Epidemiologists have been running models on North Carolina’s caseload and our hospitals’ ability to care for those who are sick. These models show consistently that our executive orders work and that wholesale lifting of the orders would be a catastrophe. — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) April 13, 2020

Race statistics show that 55 percent of the cases are White while 39 percent are African American.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases involve patients ages 25-49 and less than one percent involve patients ages 0-17. Seventy-nine percent of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina are people who are 65-years-old or older.

In South Carolina, numbers increased Monday with 127 new cases and five additional deaths bringing the state’s total to 3,439 and 87 deaths.