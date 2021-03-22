More than 100 community members sign up to comment on CLT 2040 Comprehensive Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte City Council is meeting to discuss some hot topic issues, one of which is the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

106 people signed up to voice their opinion on the plan. They all want a say as the long-term goals for Charlotte are being planned.

The 20 year plan was scheduled to be voted on in April, but Mayor Vi Lyles has extended the vote until June 30. She wrote in a letter to council members that after receiving public push back, they needed more time to decide if this plan was the best thing for the Queen City.

The 2040 comprehensive plan has a few areas getting more flack than others, the first of which is the goal of rezoning single-family use land to multi-family use. City staff hopes it will ensure more diversity and affordable housing throughout Charlotte, but some people are skeptical.

“There is an awful lot of multifamily housing here already,” Charlotte real estate agent Lisa Ruch said. “I’ve been here seven years, and it’s just, I feel like there’s just been so much of it built.”

But not all of that housing is affordable. Instead it’s mostly expensive apartments and high end condos and that’s what has critics worried. They think developers would just continue to build expensive apartments if the proposal passes.

“The two talking points they consistently use right now, to say why what I’ve just described, when you abolish single family zoning won’t happen are: One, we’re going to use incentives for the developers which the rebuttal is ‘okay, like, how are you going to do that?’ And ‘why aren’t you doing that today? Or in any point in time in modern history?’” city council member Tariq Bokhari said. “Or two: They say, ‘oh, well, developers are already doing this today. So this levels the playing field.’ Well, if they’re already doing it, does that mean you pour rocket fuel on the fire?”

The Charlotte City Planning held a panel of experts to answer community member’s questions regarding the 2040 plan. Not a single person on the panel of experts disagreed with the re-zoning goal.

“There is still a lot of concern and question across the entire council. I think there’s a couple of us very small number, who think there are some really, really dangerous things in here. There’s a couple a very small number that think it needs to be passed exactly as is right now,” said Bokhari.

And members of the public are weary when it comes to the goals of the plan actually following through.

“I think there’s good intentions there, but when it comes to them, actually, you know, putting the plan into place, will that actually happen?” Ruch said. “I’m a little skeptical about it.”

We will be closely following this meeting as it continues on and will update you as the public forum.