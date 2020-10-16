More than 1 million people have already voted in NC

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than one million people have already voted in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections.

Whether by mail or at the polls on the first two days of early voting, the State Board said more than 14 percent of registered voters have already cast ballots with two weeks to go until Election Day.

“We’re glad to see so many North Carolina voters performing their civic duty and letting their voice be heard by voting,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We look forward to more North Carolinians casting their ballot and staying safe while doing so.”

The Board says as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, 570,019 ballots had been cast by mail and 468,020 ballots were cast in-person.

Early voting began Thursday and ends Oct. 31. To find your early voting site, click here.

For more detailed voter turnout statistics, click here.

