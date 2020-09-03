More students test positive for COVID-19 in Gaston County school district

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More students and in Gaston County Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pinewood Elementary in Mount Holly is one of the schools that recently had a COVID-19 case. Parents say it wasn’t the call they wanted to get, but they’re glad they know what’s happening at their children’s school.

“We got a call and obviously it’s a concerning call that any parent would get,” parent Stephen Williams said.

Williams found out someone at his daughter’s school Pinewood Elementary in Gaston County tested positive for COVID-19. Kina Watkins got the same call.

“The voice recording said there was a case but the student hadn’t been at school since the week before and they had done a deep cleaning since the student was at school so that made you feel better? Yes, definitely,” Watkins told FOX 46.

The school district listed 23 positive COVID-19 cases within Gaston County Schools since Aug. 10, when teachers started back.

Students have only been in class since Aug. 17. There are about 31,000 students in the district. It’s unclear how many of the positive coronavirus cases are teachers and how many are students. Gaston County Schools are doing a mix of in-person and remote learning.

“So far, so good. She hasn’t been sick. We haven’t been sick, so yeah,” said Watkins.

FOX 46 checked and found out that according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, parents and teachers will be informed if someone at a school tests positive for COVID-19, but the general public is not informed about COVID-19 cases in schools unless there is a cluster of cases, which is five or more in one school.

“I definitely would like to know. I think it’s the responsibility of the school. The school’s the one that left the recording, so I think the school should let us know,” Watkins said.

The Gaston County Health Department says all COVID-19 cases involving students and staff are connected to activities outside of school activities and they have not had any COVID-19 clusters in schools.

“They were open about it and weren’t trying to hide behind it so they called and told us that the week before someone had been identified and we were comfortable sending our children there,” Williams said.

