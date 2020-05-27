More storms take aim at Charlotte neighborhoods hit hard over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some neighbors are preparing for more wet weather while others are still dealing with severe weather from over the weekend.

In many areas, trees remain down from three days ago with several families without power.

On Providence Road near Wendover Road, a tree down blocking people from getting into their homes.

“I feel like I am quarantined twice first corona now this tree blocking my driveway,” one south Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

The same was felt over at Moultrie Street near Webster Place where crews are still left with a mess to clean, including power lines.

“There’s a lot of big trees down in Dilworth blocking streets and in our neighborhoods on houses still,” Manika Zeri said.

However, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working to get Friday’s storm damage cleaned. The tree down on Providence Road was removed by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The road is back open.

“I’ve been walking down here every day and I haven’t noticed much of a change. Some of the roads are cleared but you can see the big trees down and it’s been everywhere and I wonder there hasn’t been any movement on when this is all going to get fixed,” Christa Greenwood said.

People like Christa have lived in Charlotte for years and she says she loves to see the trees everywhere, but with another round of storms this week, she wonders if power lines like this in her neighborhood will be up soon.

“We had like a tree branch fall two days in a row on our power line so it’s definitely something to look out for and with all the rain coming next week. Who knows what else will happen?”

It’s a concern for many, but they realize there’s not much they can do.

“I wish there was a way we could know which trees were going to fall down, but we can’t do it obviously makes me worried, you just never know what’s going to happen,” Zeri said.

FOX 46 did put in a request with the DOT to see if they know of all locations where trees are down and if they’ve prepared a timeline on the cleanup. We haven’t heard back.