More NC gas stations getting fuel, but state still last in supplies amid crisis

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Major progress in refueling gas stations in North Carolina has helped push the percent of stations without fuel in the state below 60 over the weekend, officials say.

North Carolina has been the worst-ranked state in terms of available gas since the Colonial Pipeline was shut down following a cyber attack on May 7.

At one point, more than 70 percent of all gas stations in North Carolina were without gas.

The operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline that was hit with a ransomware cyberattack says it has resumed normal operations and is now delivering millions of gallons of fuel per hour.

North Carolina is now down to 57 percent of gas stations without fuel, according to Gas Buddy.

“Based on GasBuddy data, the epicenter of restoration efforts appears to be North Carolina at present time,” officials said Sunday morning.

Durham Public Schools announced Sunday in-person teaching and learning would resume Monday on a normal schedule “due to improving gas availability.” However, school workers who experience gas shortages should consult their supervisors.

Just Saturday morning, 68 percent of stations in the state were without fuel, according to Gas Buddy.

The Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline had begun the process of restarting the pipeline’s operations on Wednesday evening.

The company warned it could take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.

In a tweet Saturday, the company said since that time it has returned the system to normal operations and resumed service to its markets, including a large swath of the East Coast.

The next worst-ranked state in gas supply terms is South Carolina with 46 percent of stations without fuel.

The Washington, D.C. area has only 20 percent of stations with fuel, but it is not a state.