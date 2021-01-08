More lawmakers call for President Trump to be removed from office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The list of prominent politicians calling for President Trump to be removed from office is growing.

Thursday, Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) said after “one of the most tragic days in Congressional history, it is clear yet again that Donald Trump is unfit to serve as President and should be removed immediately.”

“However, it is important to stress that there are different levels of incompetence, madness, and evil; no matter which of these qualities inspired President Trump to fan the flames of an attack on Congress, it is clear that Donald Trump has reached a more dangerous low point than ever before.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President and a majority of members of the Cabinet can decide if the President is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“There may not be the will within the Trump cabinet to pull the trigger on this issue, let along with the Vice President,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College.

Pelosi said if the Vice President doesn’t work to remove the President, then the House will begin impeachment proceedings.

“Certainly impeachment wasn’t set up for this particular circumstance,” said Dr. Eric Heberlig with UNC Charlotte.

No President has ever been removed from office.

President Trump has been impeached once before. However, the Senate, controlled by the Republican majority at the time, didn’t convict.

If the new Democratic majority in the Senate convicts him that means Mr. Trump can’t run for office again in 2024 or beyond.

While it’s never been tested before, scholars like Dr. Heberlig, believe that can happen even after the President leaves office in two weeks.

“There’s nothing I’m aware of that would say you couldn’t do it after the fact to prevent them from running again. But it’s something that no one has really ever anticipated or thought through,” said Heberlig.

