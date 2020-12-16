More COVID-19 testing sites to open in Mecklenburg County as holidays contribute to countywide spike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the Carolinas, but health leaders are still worried we haven’t seen the full effect of Thanksgiving travel.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris gave county commissioners an update on COVID-19 in our community. She says right now we’re in the middle of the thanksgiving surge.

Mecklenburg is averaging 621 new cases a day. Compare that to last month when we averaged about 200 cases a day.

Health officials say they’re most concerned with the number of daily hospitalizations and want to make sure they have enough beds for people who live here.

“I’ve heard rumors too about whether they’re accepting referrals from other hospitals. We do know that a lot of our small hospitals are overwhelmed right now. I think there’s a limit in what they’re taking, because they want to make sure they’re able to serve our main population right now,” Harris said.

As the danger to the community increases, Harris pleaded for people to stay home over Christmas, saying “this is the one year that we need to ask you to make that sacrifice.”



The county is averaging 5,000 tests a day and they’re holding a few more testing events in the coming days as more people plan to travel and gather.

Upcoming testing sites include:

MCPH, 249 Billingsly Road

Friday, Dec. 18, 10a-2p

Home Depot, 8135 University City Boulevard

Friday, Dec. 18, 9a-4p

Saturday, Dec. 26, 12p-5p

Sunday, Dec. 27, 9a-4p

Home Depot 14310 Rivergate Parkway

Saturday, Dec. 26, 12p-5p

Sunday, Dec. 27, 9a-4p

