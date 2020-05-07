More consider antibody testing to find out if they’ve had COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- All it takes is a single drop of blood to determine if you have had COVID-19 previously.

“We need to know who has actually been exposed,” said Tamara Gunther, a Charlotte resident.

How accurate is an antibody test? What even is it? How much is it going to cost?

We took those questions to the hoed medical officer at Starmed, since they offer both nasal swab and the antibody testing for COVID-19

Dr. Arin Piramzadin, chief medical officer at Starmed said, “the antibody test is looking specifically for something called an IGM and an IGG,” he continued, “IGM and IGG are your body’s antibodies. What that means is they’re its soldiers, so they get ramped up whenever there’s an active infection or if there was previously an infection.”

The antibody tests look for the proteins your body makes to fight off invasive pathogens.

“It’s a great way to find out if you have been exposed,” Gunther said, “and maybe you possibly have antibodies in your body.”

Those antibodies could the. Be shared to help someone else fighting COVID-19.

Not all tests, however, are reliable.

“The tests that we do have in the US, most of them are not FDA approved,” Piramzadian said, “and the reason for that is there are about 100 of these tests out there.”

The FDA has said some of the antibody tests are acceptable for use under emergency orders.

“The one that we actually have came out with pretty high ratings, so it was about 91% sensitive in finding it, and about 92 or 96% specific,” Piramzadian said.

FOX 46’s Morgan Frances tried the test, which included a finger prick, and about 10 minutes of waiting for results.

Officials caution anyone who gets a negative or a positive result to not let their guard down.

The rest at Starmed costs $50.

Officials are hoping the test can give them a better idea of how many people had COVID-19 without symptoms, and find more people with antibodies who can help others battling the coronavirus.