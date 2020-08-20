More complaints about karate studio refusing refunds, defying order to close

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Another family is struggling to get a refund from a martial arts studio that is still open and holding indoor classes, without masks, despite a state order mandating it to be closed.

“We always heard that karate was great for young kids, discipline and burning off energy,” Jason Geddie, who took his son, Roman, 5, out of ATA Steele Creek over concerns about COVID-19. “He really liked it.”

Last year, Geddie received a kidney transplant. The surgery, and the medication he takes, puts him at a higher risk category for the coronavirus, he said.

“My wife and I didn’t think it was worth the risk,” said Geddie, “to have him, unknowingly, bring something home to me and me end up in a state of kidney rejection.”

ATA Steele Creek is rejecting his refund request. Two weeks ago, FOX 46 told you about another family who was also denied a refund. The karate studio is still holding indoor classes as parents watch. Many were seen not wearing masks.

The governor has ordered all gyms and “martial arts facilities” to “remain closed.”

“They are still practicing just as if there is not an entire pandemic going on right now,” said Tiffany Doleman, whose two young kids attended ATA Steele Creek. “I don’t want to risk it. It’s not worth it.”

Geddie paid $1926 in February for a year’s worth of classes for his son. Records show ATA Steele Creek offered him a two month credit, for the time they were closed, and offered to freeze his account until Oct. 1.

“…Our agreements do not have a pandemic clause hence why we are not obligated to return your money to you,” ATA said in response to Geddie’s Better Business Bureau complaint.

Chief instructor Michael Esposito previously told FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant he did not want to comment. He walked away when asked why ATA is still open despite a state order mandating martial arts studios remain closed.

Statewide, other businesses have defied the order to close, citing financial hardships.

In an email to Geddie, Esposito explained his decision saying he wouldn’t “be able to stay open as a business” if he gave everyone a refund:

“We try to treat everyone the same and if we gave you the money back, we would have to do that for everyone, which is something we just cannot do,” Esposito wrote. “Small businesses throughout the country are suffering right now and we want to make sure we stay in business.”

“I think it’s highly irresponsible,” said Geddie. “It seems that, unfortunately, the financial aspect of his business is more important than the health of the families involved.”

Health experts warn these type of indoor workouts puts participants at a higher risk for spreading COVID-19.

“Anyone who observes a [violation],” said CMPD Officer Thomas Hildebrand, is encouraged to call 311. “This process has been put in place to ensure all requests are appropriately vetted. I have passed the [complaints about ATA Steele Creek] to the appropriate personnel in our department to review.”

The Better Business Bureau says there is no legal obligation for businesses to issue refunds. Statewide, there have been 99 complaints about gyms being open. Three of those complaints are against martial arts studios, according to the attorney general’s office.

In Charlotte, police have responded to 289 complaints. At least 17 businesses – mainly gambling arcades and places that serve alcohol – were fined.

As for Geddie, he feels like he’s the one being kicked for prioritizing his family’s health.

“Definitely upset,” he said. “It’s $1900. Who wouldn’t be upset losing $1900?”

