More cases of illness connected to Harris Teeter sushi; nearly 160 now reported

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several more cases of illness have been connected to bad sushi sold at Harris Teeter, bringing the total number of people sickened up to 159.

The Cabarrus County Health Alliance sent a notice Wednesday evening saying the food and specimen samples are still being collected for testing to identify what caused the illness.

The sushi was from a company called Advanced Fresh Concepts. The Cabarrus Health Alliance notified 429 households that bought sushi, but there are 107 additional transactions they can’t track down yet.

The bad sushi was tracked to two Concord locations, one at 358 George W. Liles Parkway NW and the other at 1245 Concord Parkway North. The George Liles Harris Teeter location has suspended sushi production and sales until further notice.

Officials say anyone who ate sushi from either of the two locations between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19 and experienced vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps should contact them at (704) 920-1207.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE