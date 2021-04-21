Mooresville Police searching for suspect in series of arson fires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mooresville police are looking for whoever has set three fires in the last 12 days.

All started in sheds, but one came dangerously close to burning down a home. Authorities are calling all these cases of arson.

All the fires took place within a two-block radius. Debra Chestnut says it’s a good thing it wasn’t windy because her whole backyard would have gone up in flames.

“I look out the kitchen window, the back window and I go oh my gosh bright lights in the backyard,” added Chestnut. “I open the door and my shed is on fire.”

The fires all took place in the Mill Village community over the last 12 days according to Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The first shed fire took place at a vacant property, the second at a home on Spruce Street where the flames were so close, they melted the siding of a home, and the third was at Chestnut’s home.

“It was shooting out from the bottom, all through the top I was just speechless, I was stunned, I was shocked.”

Chestnut says she lost everything in the shed, and two lawnmowers in front of the structure were melted together. Inside were handmade Christmas ornaments, keepsakes from her children, and even picture of Debra Chestnut’s mother and great grandparents, nothing can be salvaged.

“You just can’t go out and replace it, you just can’t run out and replace that kind of stuff,” says Chestnut.

Investigators are working hard to catch whoever is responsible, but that gives little comfort to Debra Chestnut each time she goes into her backyard and sees the destruction.

“I feel very defiled. Why do you want to come and destroy my stuff? I don’t understand it. Are you jealous? I don’t understand why people want to set things on fire.”

If you have any information regarding the crimes, call Mooresville Police, Mooresville – South Iredell CrimeStoppers at 704-658-9056, or leave a tip at https://www.msicrimestoppers.com/.