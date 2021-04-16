Mooresville man charged after making plans to meet 13-year-old for sex

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Mooresville man has been charged after police say he solicited a minor.

Brett Thomas Frazier, 30, was arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on April 15.

Detectives say they worked with the FBI and found that the Mooresville man drove to Aberdeen, NC with the intention of engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl he met online.

Frazier was charged with one count of felony solicitation of a minor by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in the appearance at the meeting location

He is being held on a $25,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is on May 6.