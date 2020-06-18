Mooresville man charged with possessing child pornography

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A Mooresville man has been arrested after deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office discovered he was in possession of child pornography.

Cody Allen Wright, 21, has been charged with ten counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a cyber-tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person possibly being in possession of child porn.

Detective Sergeant Lowrance verified the information and interviewed multiple witnesses. After compiling all of the information, Lowrance obtained several search warrants to assist with this investigation. After receiving, and executing the search warrants additional evidence was obtained.

Wright was arrested on Wednesday, June 17. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the warrants. Wright was issued a $150,000 secured bond.