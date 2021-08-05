Mooresville Graded School District reverses decision, will now require masks

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Just four days into the school year, the Mooresville Graded School District has reversed its mask policy from parent’s choice to a district-wide enforced mask mandate.

“MGSD will follow our plan to require that all students, staff and visitors, wear a face covering while in our school facilities or on our school buses.”

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney released the update on the district’s youtube page and the district website.

“Iredell County, which was previously categorized as a yellow county with significant community spread, will now be categorized as an orange county with substantial community spread,” Dr. Mauney said.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard says there are 88 total quarantines, nine covid positives and 20 vaccinated people encountered a positive case.

“If required masking were in place during the first 4 days of school, our number of students that we would have quarantine would be less than 10,” Dr. Mauney said.

The district voted to allow parents and students to make the decision to wear a mask or not on July 26.

But the district website said the district would follow the county health department and reinstate the masks if there was heightened danger.

Students who do not have an exemption on file with the school won’t be allowed in schools or on the bus.

The district won’t take religious waivers at this time.

The decision will go into effect on Friday, Aug. 6.