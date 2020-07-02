Mooresville Fire, Animal Control working to get bear out of tree

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mooresville Fire Department and Animal Control are working to get a bear out of a tree.

The bear was spotted in the area of East Center Avenue and Maple Steet Thursday afternoon.

Officials were still trying to safely bring the animal down more than three hours after they originally posted about it on Facebook.

Reports indicate that the bear was hit by a car, which is why it went up into the tree to rest.

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android