Moo & Brew Fest canceled amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 6th annual Moo & Brew Craft Beer, Burger, and Music Festival 2020 has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ticket purchasers will be emailed directly with refund information. We’ll be back in 2021 bigger and better than ever!” the site said. “Thanks so much for your support over the years. For now, mask up, social distance, and stay safe out there. We’ll see you next year!”

To receive updates regarding Moo & Craft Beer, Burger, and Music Festival 2021, please click here.

