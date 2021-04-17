Monroe Walgreens accidentally gave some patients saline injection instead of COVID vaccine

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Monroe Walgreens recently mixed up injections of saline to some patients instead of a COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens Communications confirmed to Fox 46.

The store learned of a limited number of patients who did not receive the vaccine at one of the Monroe stores and instead received an injection of saline.

“We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again,” the store said in a statement.

The store immediately reached out to all impacted patients and administered a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy.

The store says the patients will later receive their second dose within the appropiate time frame.