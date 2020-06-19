Monroe police question motive after man shoots, kills coworker

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Monroe say a man was shot and killed overnight by his co-worker.

The warehouse where the two worked is Darnel Inc. They make plastic containers and cups for restaurants. Investigators say Wednesday night, the victim was simply doing his job when another co-worker approached and killed him.

“Why did this have to happen? It’s senseless. It’s just something we don’t need right now.”

Investigators remain puzzled as to why the suspect shot and killed a co-worker around 11:30 p.m. Officers say they found Christon Threatt dead at his workstation inside the warehouse with 8 shell casings nearby.

“Multiple gunshots you know there was nothing that our folks could have done to help.”

Several employees witnessed the shooting, and were able to quickly name the suspect, Kendrick Reid. Investigators say Reid came back from his break, approached Threatt, shot him and left.

“We believe it happened very quickly. The suspect got in his vehicle and took off.”

Investigators checked Reid’s home in Monroe before getting a tip that he may be in Chesterfield County. He was arrested there by deputies early Thursday morning.

Investigators say they believe they also recovered the gun used in the shooting when they arrested Reid this morning.

Again, they still don’t have a motive, but FOX 46 is told both the victim and suspect only worked here for a few weeks and were hired by an outside agency.