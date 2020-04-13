Monday COVID-19 numbers in the Carolinas

The line to vote at the fire hall in Hudson, Wisconsin. Only one person is allowed inside at a time and people waiting in line are required to stand 6 feet apart.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health announced on Monday 296 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 4,816

Five additional deaths are also being reported bringing raising that number to 86.

Catawba County said on Monday they have one new case and now have 36 cases total. 975 cases have been reported in the Charlotte Mecklenburg area, three times the amount than the next closest county, which is Durham (287). 3 additional deaths were reported Monday raising the total to 12.

Race statistics show that 55 percent of the cases are White while 38 percent are African American.

38 percent of the cases involve patients aged 25-49 and less than one percent involve patients aged 0-17.

Union County said two patients who had been hospitalized for treatment have died. The individuals were in their 80s and 90s and both had underlying health conditions.

In South Carolina, numbers also increased with 127 new cases and five additional deaths bringing the state’s total to 3,439 and 87 deaths.