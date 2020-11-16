Mom tragically killed in towing accident after being trapped under car

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas mother was killed last week in a towing accident, leaving her two children motherless and her family heartbroken.

Lindsay Raine, 29, was having her car towed Nov. 9 when it began to roll and trapped her underneath, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

“I feel sad. I feel angry,” said her brother Billy Raine. “It’s been the worst week ever. My little sister, and there’s nothing I can do to help her.”

Her father, Bill Raine Jr., said, “She was our angel.”

Her family remembered her as a real firecracker, always bringing them joy, cooking, baking, frequently making trips to the lake, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most importantly, they remembered her taking care of her 6-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

“That’s the only thing she ever would have cared about was just making sure that her kids were okay, even if something happened to her,” said her sister Kristen Raine.

The family is asking for help to make sure her children are supported. Kristen Raine started a GoFundMe to help pay for her sister’s funeral, scheduled for Monday, and to help raise Lindsay Raine’s children. As of Monday, just over $7,000 had been raised.

“The goal set on there doesn’t even come close to the amount of money it’s going to take just for burial services alone for my baby sister,” Kristen Raine said. “So anything at this point would just be a blessing. A like, a share, a prayer, anything.”

Lindsay Raine was going to start a new job Tuesday to help support her boyfriend and their children.

“They will have no extra support like this, like they had from their mom, ever again,” her father said. “So, anything we get will help so much.”

The family said they will try to support her children just as well as she did.

“I will take care of your babies,” Kristen Raine said. “I will make sure they know about you every day. I will make sure they know how much you love them, and how hard you work for them, and protected them and raised them to be strong, independent children.”

The family is also selling shirts and masks in memory of Lindsay Raine to help with expenses.

