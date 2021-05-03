Mom of 11-year-old who was hit, killed in 2019 wants to see harsher punishment for those involved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A mother says she’s pleased with the conviction, but not the sentence of two children who were charged with killing her son.

She says those children only got probation and she’s making a plea for a law to change, so it won’t happen again.

The memory of Romello Wilcox is something that his mother, Briea Curry, has been holding on to for the last 16 months. She misses the little things.

“I miss hugging him, and leaning down and smelling his hair,” Curry told FOX 46.

She says she fully expected that if those who were charged in her son’s case were convicted, that they would be in some sort of juvenile custody until they were 18. Instead, it’s two weeks of being detained and 12 months probation. She says it’s a slap in the face.

The tragic incident happened back in December 2019 along Rama Road, near McClintock Middle School.

Curry says her son was trying to get away from a group going after him and his brother when he stepped out into the road in the path of a car. He was hit and killed.

Two of the children that were reportedly chasing after him were charged with involuntary manslaughter. Curry says the verdict came down last week: Guilty.

But the sentence was something she says was a kick in the gut.

“These children,..to be given a 12-month probation sentence…that’s it?”

Walter Bowers is a lawyer and former law enforcement officer. He says the sentence is the result of North Carolina’s structured sentencing guidelines, which sentences based on the crime and the record.

“The judge would’ve only been able to sentence within that box,” Bowers said.

Involuntary manslaughter is considered a class ‘F’ felony, but with kids involved, especially those under 16, Bowers says it changes the dynamics of the case.

“They were charged with involuntary manslaughter, and because they’re juveniles that did not have a criminal history…she kind of got caught in an awkward place,’ Bowers said.

Curry says she was initially told the children involved in her son’s death would be detained until they were 18. Now, she wants to make a case to lawmakers to change it.

“They can steal and they and they can kill in the same breath and they can get the same sentence,” Curry said. “That is not okay with me.”

Curry says, even through all of this, she does not blame the driver who hit her son.