MLK Day celebrations to look different amid COVID-19 pandemic

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day will look a bit different in 2021, as the country continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.

This year, the life of MLK will take a virtual turn in the Charlotte area.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will host a virtual MLK Weekend Celebration that includes movie nights Friday-Sunday and an all-day events lineup Monday.

The City of Rock Hill is hosting iDREAM events through February 1, including a Day of Service on Monday and a Scavenger Hunt on February 1.

Global humanitarian and political leader Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will join the YMCA of Greater Charlotte on Facebook for a virtual conversation at 9 a.m. Monday.