Mixed reactions as Gov. Roy Cooper announces June restriction rollback goal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For the first time in a long time, North Carolina is releasing a target date to make the big step away from COVID-19 restrictions and a jump towards a sense of things being normal.

NC Governor Roy Cooper says by June 1, most all of the statewide restrictions in place because of the pandemic could be lifted. For many, it feels like a light at the end of the tunnel.

The mask mandate is expected to stick around and when that will go away will heavily depend on how many people get their shot.

“I anticipate that we will be able to eliminate all social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1,” Cooper said.

This does not mean everything will be back to normal by that date and it’s not a promise, but a goal.

“It’s pretty surprising,” said Emily Causby, who lives in South End.

FOX 46 had a chance to speak to people in South End today about the news. Some of them were hearing it for the first time from us. The news is being met with a little bit of hesitation.

And wondering what will come after June 1.

“We’ll probably have to do more,” Charlotte residents Demetrius Graham and Jada Jackson said.

The state says there are a number of reasons for setting a date. COVID-19 cases may be inching up, but they are stable and the levels of people getting vaccine is leveling off, but still inching up the statewide percentage of those protected.

State officials say two-thirds of adults in the state will need to get their shot and they say that likely won’t happen by June 1.

“It really becomes really about North Carolinians literally rolling up their sleeves and doing their part,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “That’s going to be the final arbiter on how quickly we can get to two-thirds.”

Even after the mandate ends though, some recommendations could remain for large gatherings and camp or summer school settings.

The current executive order on capacity and mass gathering limits is still in effect until the end of this month.

The governor says next week, they’ll lay out the plan for May, but June 1 is the target date for those restrictions ending, at least for now.