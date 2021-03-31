Mixed opinions on vaccinating children after Pfizer announces 100 percent effectiveness in ages 12-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The results are in: A Pfizer clinical trial found that its vaccine is 100 percent effective for kids 12 to 15 years old.

The findings of this clinical trial have not been peer-reviewed yet, but a Novant Health doctor tells FOX 46 that the results are great news.

More than 2,000 kids aged 12 to 15 participated in the trial and the vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing infection. In the placebo group, 18 kids tested positive.

“This is good news that on the horizon, there’s going to be some strides made to get more people vaccinated,” said Dr. Puja Rajani with Novant Health. “And I think that’s, that’s really wonderful.”

Health experts nationwide have praised the Pfizer clinical trial findings, but parents in our area have some mixed feelings on it.

“Would you want to get them vaccinated with Pfizer?” FOX 46’s Emma Withrow asked one Charlotte parent.

“No,” he said. “I really don’t believe in the COVID virus.”

But his opinion was in the minority out of the parents who spoke with FOX 46.

Others had different opinions. One mom was excited to hear her kids might be able to get back to in person instruction in the Fall.

“My son, he still does wonderful at school, but I think he’s better when he’s in school with more hands on.”

Dr. Rajani said the findings still need to be reviewed by the CDC and health officials, but from what she’s read so far, the results from the trial will help put an end to the pandemic.

“That’s very, very promising, but we’ll have to see how the guidelines change. But there’s really no reason why kids 12 and above shouldn’t be able to get the vaccine,” Rajani said.

Pfizer reported that they started clinical trials on children aged 5 to 11 last week and then they’ll start trials on children of ages 2 to 5.

At this point, health experts are saying the more people we get vaccinated the better, regardless of their age. They don’t necessarily know when the point of heard immunity is but they do know getting the population vaccinated will lead to an end to the pandemic.