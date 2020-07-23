Mixed opinions on Charlotte MLS club name, logo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fans are very excited about a soccer team finally coming to the Queen City, but they didn’t all agree on the name and logo announced today.

“I think they picked a great name for it. I saw the options; I wasn’t a fan of any of them but Charlotte FC,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

“I was a big fan of Queen City FC so you could do QCFC, but what they did is pretty solid, so I support it,” said another.

Fans had mixed reactions about the name and the logo of Charlotte’s MLS team, but most agreed it captures the Queen City’s essence.

“Honestly, I think it’s a little dark. I think they could use more color. I like the color scheme with the Carolina panthers with the blue, black, white color scheme but, i definitely think a little more brightness.”

“I think they nailed it. I mean charlotte is a banking city. I mean everywhere, it’s everyone that works here is finance, banking. We have wells Fargo, bank of America here, so I think that represents us very well.”

“I really like their crown, their crest it says minted on it, big fan of that with the banking industry and everything.”

And despite the inaugural season being put on hold an extra year, Charlotteans say they’re excited to see the positive impact soccer brings.

“I think it will bring the community together even better. Not only that we have the Panthers, now we have soccer and that will bring in a lot more people.”

“First thought is that it will bring a lot more attraction and revenue to the city.

Fans say they’re also excited about the diverse crowds that are expected to fill seats at Bank of America Stadium.