Mixed opinions from parents after Ardrey Kell principal suspended amid allegations of racism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The principal of Ardrey Kell High School, David Switzer, has been suspended as Charlotte-Mecklenburg School leaders investigate allegations of racism.

There are two petitions circulating online right now. One is asking for the principal to resign and one in support of him.

FOX 46 spoke with a parent of a student who was victimized by a racist act. She says she wouldn’t sign either one.

“I am a black parent, and obviously my child is black at Ardrey Kell and she has been a victim of a racist incident at that school,” she said.

This mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says her daughter was the victim of a cruel and racist bullying on Snapchat in November when she was compared to a monkey by a teammate.

The incident is one of a few that has made headlines in recent years. More recently, vandals defaced a Black Lives Matter rock outside the school. Principal Switzer and students helped restore it last week.

“The problem is systematic. Somebody asked me ‘do you think you could overcome racism?’, and if I didn’t think it, I wouldn’t work here. If I didn’t think I could make a difference, I wouldn’t work here,” Switzer told FOX 46 at the time.

Now, in light of the vandalism people are speaking out saying Switzer allowed bigoted behavior to be accepted at the school. A petition online is asking him to resign.

The mother of the teen targeted on social media by her teammate says she wouldn’t go that far.

“I don’t blame him for the students’ actions. He doesn’t control the students in what they say and do. My issue is, with him and his administration, not taking a harder stance earlier.”

Another petition with thousands more signatures is offering support.

“Principal Switzer, I think, is absolutely amazing. He has been, in my year of knowing him, I think one of the best principals we have. My son says the same thing,” Stephanie Moore said.

Some tell FOX 46 eliminating racism in schools will take work.

“It is a problem that is systemic. It’s not just Ardrey Kell. It is systemic, and we are all responsible for it as parents, as teachers, as principals, as administrators,” another parent said.

Ardrey Kell has a minority enrollment of 42 percent. That’s just under the state average of 52 percent. A group of Switzer’s supporters plan to come out here Wednesday night to demonstrate.