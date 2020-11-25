Mixed opinions as stricter mask mandate goes into effect in NC Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- New requirements for wearing face coverings just took effect in North Carolina. The new stricter mandate is all in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving.

Walking down Main Street in Belmont, signs are posted in store windows and on sidewalks, informing shoppers of face-covering requirements and safety standards. Now those rules are getting even tighter, which means wearing a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit and in public places like work, the gym and in stores.

“There’s a lot of people I see who [are] not wearing them,” neighbor Matt Welty told FOX 46.

With North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers surging, Governor Roy Cooper wants to make sure everyone wears a mask anytime you’re indoors with people you don’t live with, including while at work and in stores, even if you’re six feet apart.

“If the numbers of spiking I think it’s a good idea,” shopper Kirsten Marett said.

The stricter mask requirements take effect statewide at 5 p.m. Wednesday and while some people support them, others say it’s just going to make them want to go out less.

“I respect it, but it definitely is going to deter me from going out as frequently as I have been recently,” said McKayla High, who is visiting from Memphis.

“I mean, don’t like it and I think I’ll probably just end up not even going out anyways,” Jordan Devan said.

Face coverings are now mandatory inside gyms while working out.

“I can’t work out with a mask on. That is, no, too much,” said Devan.

At breweries, restaurants and café’s, even if you’re seated at a table, unless you’re actively eating or drinking.

“It’s going to be a little different, um strange, but I guess if that’s what we have to do, we have to do it,” Marett said.

Law enforcement can cite people and businesses who don’t follow the executive order, which will be in place through Dec. 11.

“The next seven to 14 days will tell us whether we are stemming the tide, or whether we need to ratchet it up even more,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

