Mixed emotions: Jacob Blake’s father reacts to Chauvin guilty verdict

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A Charlotte father whose son was shot and paralyzed by police in Wisconsin says the verdict in the Chauvin trial is a small step in the right direction.

“Every day of that trial they had to relive their brother’s death over and over again,” Jacob Blake Sr. said.

Blake Sr., from Charlotte, has a sense of how the George Floyd family is feeling. His son, Jacob Blake Jr., was shot by police seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

He says he watched the Derek Chauvin murder trial every day and has mixed emotions over the guilty verdict.

“You’re satisfied with the verdict of course, but no matter what the verdict is, it won’t bring back George,” Blake Sr. said. “It won’t give (the family) their brother back, and along with this verdict, it won’t stand alone and stop systematic racism, you’re still going to be fearful of what the law can do to you.”

Blake Jr. was paralyzed from the waist down and the officer who shot him was investigated, cleared and returned to duty on the police force recently.

Blake Sr. is focused on his son’s recovery.

“He’s optimistic on his future and he’s determined to walk again, and I push that out in my conscience to his conscience and I just want to see him stand up again,” he said.