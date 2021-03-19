Missing woman last seen in Greensboro found dead, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing Guilford County woman has been found dead, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On March 1, Nikki Shore was reported missing. She had not been heard from since Feb. 22 and was last seen in Greensboro.

On Friday, Greensboro police said Shore had been found dead in Guilford County.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint death investigation.

No additional details about the case have been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.