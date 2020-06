ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A death investigation is underway in Rock Hill, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

First responders were called to Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill where they found Reginald Witherspoon, 47, dead in a pond on the property.

Witherspoon had been reported missing by family on June 13. The York County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.

Positive identification, autopsy and toxicology are pending.