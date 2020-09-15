Missing man involved in police chase found dead in Kings Mountain quarry

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Kings Mountain Police Department assisted the neighboring the town in a pursuit Thursday evening, after the man, Melvin Lenord, fled his vehicle.

Lenord’s sister, Shane, said the last time she heard from her brother was that night.

“Last time we heard from our brother was Thursday at 10 p.m. That was the last time,” she said.

Lenord, also known as “Melo,” told his sister police were behind him, and he was scared to stop.

The next day, on September 11, his daughter’s mother filed a missing person’s report with Kings Mountain police.

Just days later, they learned that he was found dead in the Kings Mountain Quarry, owned by Martin Marietta. Signs on the property say “no trespassing,” “open-pit,” and “stop,” indicating that it is a dangerous area to be with no protective gear.

Kings Mountain Police said they teamed up with local agencies and NC Highway patrol to search the quarry all weekend with drones, ATVs, and a helicopter. However, they weren’t able to locate Lenord until Monday.

“They kept getting mad at us because we kept calling, trying to figure out what was going on,” said family member Lavonna Lenord. “They told us if we keep calling, they go lock us up. There was like a whole bunch of stuff, and we still don’t know what happened to our brother.”

The family still questions the methods police used to locate Lenord, and they hope to get those answers in the near future for closure.

“Y’all not supposed to leave a human being out there and you know he ran to a body of water. Even if he did not die in that body of water, you don’t leave no human being,” said Shane Lenord. “Yes he did run from y’all, he’s still human. He was still a missing person.”

In the meantime, they’re remembering what they loved most about the man they called Melo.

“His dancing. His smile. He was the life of the party.”

FOX 46 reached out to Shelby Police Department for details on what led to the police pursuit. We have yet to hear back.

