CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning.

According to the Clemson Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake.

The body was given to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office for identification and confirmation to further investigate the cause of death, officers said. The coroner’s office identified the body as Andruw Earnhardt, 21, who was reported missing to CPD on Feb. 25.

We previously reported Earnhardt was last seen on Feb. 21 at his apartment and was endangered.

Officials said multiple agencies were searching Lake Hartwell since Feb. 28 following evidence that suggested Earnhardt may have been in that area around the time of his disappearance.

CPD said they are working with the coroner’s office to investigate the manner and cause of death.