Missing Georgia teen with autism reportedly traveling to Charlotte

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The search is on for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be traveling from north Georgia to North Carolina.

The Chickamauga Police Department said Talyn Rae Kernea was last seen in the city Tuesday night.

Talyn is described as 5-foot-7 and approximately 156 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Family members said she has autism and other cognitive disabilities, according to the AWARE Foundation, a nonprofit that assists families of missing persons.

Citing Talyn’s mother, the nonprofit said someone has paid for the teen’s rides, including a bus ticket from Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the AWARE Foundation, neither Talyn nor the family know anyone from N.C.

Anyone with information on the teen’s location is asked to call Chickamauga Police Department 706-375-3177 or their local 911 center.