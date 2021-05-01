Missing cat reunited with owner 5 months after vanishing in eastern North Carolina

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A cat that went missing five months ago has been found and reunited with his owners.

Rambo got loose during the family’s move from Florida to Goldsboro at the end of last year.

“I was really sad too and we put up posters and everything. We even paid to send notifications out to people,” Jaylen Bennett said.

The teen’s cries for help went unnoticed for five months, that is until this week.

“My mom looked on Facebook, she typed in cat, Florida, Rambo, missing, and sure enough after like 80 posts there he was,” Kailey Parmesano said.

In January, Parmesano and her neighbors in Kernersville took in the 6-year-old feline. This month, they learned Rambo was microchipped.

Parmesano tracked down Rambo’s family almost 200 miles away in eastern North Carolina.

“Immediately she was like ‘OMG!’ I said, ‘I live in Kernersville. I see the post is from Goldsboro but there’s no way this is not your cat,'” said Parmesano.

On Wednesday, both families met up in the Triad for a pawsitively purrfect reunion.

What happened on Rambo’s journey from Goldsboro to Kernersville remains a mystery. All that matters is he’s back where he belongs.

“Growing up with animals, you know I would want someone to do the same for me, so I was glad to see him get reunited with his childhood best friend,” Parmesano said.

Bennett says Rambo is in for a surprise when he gets home. The family adopted a kitten while he was missing, so Rambo is now a big brother.