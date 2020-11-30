Missing boater found clinging to capsized boat

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday was found Sunday clinging to his capsized vessel off of Florida’s Atlantic coastline, the U.S. Coast Guard said,

The agency had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee and his 32-foot (9.7 meters) boat since he was reported missing on Friday.

A crew onboard the container ship Angeles spotted Bee some 86 miles (138 kilometers) off of Cape Canaveral on Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a Twitter post.

#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore. #BREAKING

Photo credit: crew member aboard the m/v Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1MSKcVRYG5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2020

A Coast Guard helicopter crew flew to the Angeles to take Bee back to shore.

His condition wasn’t immediately known.

