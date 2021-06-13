Missing 93-year-old man found dead on shore of N.C. lake identified by officials

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing man who was found dead along the shoreline of Jordan Lake has been identified by officials.

A spokesperson with the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources identified the man as Stirling Danskin.

The 93-year-old man had been reported missing earlier near the lake, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Officials said Danskin went to the park on Thursday afternoon.

When the park closed for the night on Thursday, park staff noted his car was left in the parking lot, which is not uncommon or a cause for alarm as many boaters/campers leave cars overnight. Park staff then left a note on the vehicle.

On Friday, park staff kept an eye on the car throughout the day and when no one came back for it, they started to investigate further.

Park staff contacted county partners to help and they reviewed video footage of the park gate to find the owner.

Authorities began searching for Danskin on Friday, but weather conditions made it difficult to conduct a search.

The Raleigh Police Department was then contacted for a wellness check on the man’s home in Raleigh before the search for Danskin was restarted Saturday morning.

Danskin’s body was found mid-morning on Saturday, officials said.

The Apex Fire Department along with the Chatham County Fire Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search for the man.