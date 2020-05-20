Missed the IRS cutoff? Track your paper stimulus check through the mail

FOX 46 continues to help people trying to get their stimulus check.

71-year-old Alice Hall emailed FOX 46 because she got her stimulus check, but her husband did not.

“He thought just because I got mine, I was happy, but I wasn’t,” she said with a chuckle.

Hall says they keep checking the “Get My Payment” website.

“and all it says is no payment information is found at this time,” she said.

The couple hasn’t needed to file taxes for the past few years, and although the non-filers website had the May 13 deadline for non-filers to enter their information, FOX 46 decided it couldn’t hurt to plug it in, so we entered Vaughn Hall’s information into the website for him.

“Thank you so much!” Hall said.

Because the deadline to enter bank account information into the IRS website has passed, people can expect their stimulus payment to be a check in the mail instead of direct deposit.

For those who are slightly impatient, they can track their check through the mail using the “Informed Delivery” tool on the USPS website by clicking here.