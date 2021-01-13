Mint Museum, Discovery Place close for next three weeks due to Mecklenburg directive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mint Museum and Discovery Place both announced on Wednesday that they will be closing all of their Mecklenburg County locations for the next three weeks.

Both places said they are closing due to recommendations from Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris’ directive to stay home unless for essential activities. The Mint Museum notes they are not required to close but have chosen to.

“As we work with county officials to minimize the spread, the safety of visitors and staff is paramount,” says Mint president and CEO Todd A. Herman, PhD.

The Mint Museum has a location in Uptown and on Randolph Road. The Discovery Place will be close their two locations in Uptown and Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville.

Any tickets the Mint Museum that had been purchased for time slots during this three-week period can be either refunded or used at another time when the museum re-opens.

