Minority-owned business bringing healing to Charlotte during anxious times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Since the spark of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, people across the Carolinas are looking for ways to show their support for the black community.

FOX 46 is getting results by highlighting local black-owned businesses, like CJ Massage in Charlotte.

The owner says in these tense times when so many people are anxious and stressed, a good massage may be just what they need.

“I’ve been doing massage for 11 years and went out on my own three years ago,” Chanda Jones said.

Jones is the owner of CJ Massage on Fairview Road in South Park. She says it was tough having to close her doors due to COVID-19 and she is thankful to finally be back open.

“I’ve been going strong now for about two and a half weeks and it’s just been a learning experience trying to work through you know, working with a mask on now. Having your client get a massage with a mask on.”

Jones says her business is strictly following CDC guidelines. She says cleaning and sanitizing are top priorites.

“I wipe down all the surfaces with Lysol. I provide masks for the customers. I do temperature checks. I do offer hand sanitizer. While they are getting comfortable, I go wash my hands up to my elbows and then sanitize again in front of them before I begin.”

When it comes to the grassroots movement to support local, black-owned businesses, Jones says she is all for it.

“It’s all about support. You know? We have to support one another. She says from protests to the pandemic, times are tense. A good massage, she says, can provide both relief and relaxation.

SOT- Who has not had an increase in stress during this time? So, it does help reduce stress. It helps you sleep better. It helps lower your blood pressure.”

Jones offers Swedish, hot stone, prenatal and postpartum massage treatments, as well as cupping and neuromuscular therapies. She says at CJ Massage, her clients get that personal touch that they may not get at large massage chains.

“It’s not just a place where you go in and out and you’re just a number. I know my clients by name. I know their issues. They know that they are always going to get me.”

