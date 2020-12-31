Millions receive second stimulus payment

HIGH POINT, N.C. — If you woke up this morning a few hundred dollars richer, you’re not alone. Millions of Americans have already received their second stimulus payment.

“I had actually, I told my husband I had seen it, you know that they were going to start sending out payments last night and I was like I honestly don’t see them sending out payments,” Allison McDowell said.

Months of debate and broken promises left McDowell skeptical that she’d get the aid she needed for her family of six until she checked her bank account Wednesday morning and found a $3,000 deposit from the IRS. $600 each for McDowell and her husband Jonathan, along with $600 for each of her four young children.

“When it hit [our account] I was like OK they did. It was pretty awesome,” McDowell said.

A welcome blessing nearly one year into the coronavirus pandemic as many continue to barely make ends meet.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just stunned,” Jennifer Rotenizer said.

Rotenizer lost her job last spring and told FOX8 she was in the process of starting a new job with the U.S. Postal Service until a member of her training class got COVID-19. She says keeping the bills paid these last few months has been tough and seeing the $600 in her account will ease some of the financial strain.

“I was in the process of rebuilding my credit after all this happened and it’s going to at least pay some of my credit cards off and pay off my cell phone bill. Provide groceries,” Rotenizer said.

While the official stimulus payment is dated Jan.4, the IRS revealed in a news release many people will receive their direct deposits before then and payments will continue to be processed through the end of next week.

“I was kind of shocked that it had come so quick. I really honestly wasn’t expecting anything it was pretty great,” McDowell said.

You may notice that your bank website or bank app is a little slower than usual. That’s because of the millions of people logging on and checking their accounts. If you don’t see a pending payment and received a check last time around, you should expect a check by the end of next week. If you’re expecting your check by mail, the IRS mailed them out on Wednesday.

