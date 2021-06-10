What is The Crucible? Unpacking the 54-hour final exercise for Marine recruits

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Following the June 4 death of Private First Class Dalton Beals while completing The Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (MCRDPI), focus is shifting to what exactly the 54-hour final exercise entails.

First implemented in 1996 by the 31st Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Charles C. Krulak, The Crucible was meant to be “a culminating event that would develop the mental, physical, and moral capability” of Marines.

The MCRDPI History Book notes that The Crucible consists of “eight major training events: a day movement resupply, a combat assault course, a casualty evacuation, a reaction course, an unknown distance firing course, a night infiltration course, and a night march.”

In addition, groups complete ‘Warrior Stations,’ “which are team-building obstacles aimed at teaching teamwork, small unit leadership, problem-solving, and adaptability.”

Throughout the event, recruits are subject to food and sleep deprivation.

While “the environment is filled with adversity… [and] arduous and stressful conditions,” safeguards are in place to protect the physical wellbeing of the recruits.

Weather is a main concern, with flag conditions based on temperatures dictating permittable activities. Once temperatures reach 80 degrees, activities are limited to prevent heat-related illness based on the Wet Bulb, Globe Temperature Index:

Via USMC

To give recruits from cooler climates time to adapt, physical activity is limited during the early days of training.

Hydration is also a priority. A former MCRDPI recruit and instructor said that recruits are required to carry two full canteens at all times, and refilling stations are ample. Likewise, instructors are adamant about reminding recruits to stay hydrated.

While food is limited, recruits are given Meals Ready to Eat (MRE’s), which are on average around 1,250 calories each.

The circumstances surrounding Pfc Beals’ death remain unclear. MCRDPI put out a statement announcing his death on June 7, three days after he died while participating in The Crucible with Echo Company, Second Battalion. Leadership emphasized that his exact cause of death is unclear, though an investigation is ongoing, and cautioned against speculation.