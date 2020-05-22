‘Wear blue: run to remember’ military families group goes ‘virtual’ this Memorial Day amid coronavirus

(FOX News) – This year’s Memorial Day will look a little different for the “wear blue: run to remember” community amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that won’t stop them from running “for the fallen; for the fighting; for families.”

The executive director and co-founder of “wear blue: run to remember,” Lisa Hallett, has taken the organization’s annual Memorial Day activities virtual in an effort to continue her organization’s mission, even through the COVID-19 crisis.

“The unique circumstances of 2020 find us isolated from most facets of group life,” Hallett told Fox News. “Changes to the way we attend school, work and our place of worship have challenged most of us, but during this time, it has never been more important for us to meaningfully come together.”

“The atypical circumstances of 2020 will not prevent us from achieving our mission on Memorial Day – to honor our nation’s fallen by learning their stories, speaking their names and honoring their legacies,” the organization’s website states. “We invite you, your families and friends to join us, virtually, in honoring our fallen service members and their families’ sacrifice.”

