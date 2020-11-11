Veterans Day Photos: Honoring all who served

On November 11, 1918, an armistice went into effect between the Allied nations and Germany, effectively ending World War I. A year later, President Woodrow Wilson declared the day “Armistice Day”.

In the 1950s following World War II and the Korean War, November 11 was shifted to a day to honor American veterans of all wars. Thus, Veterans Day was born.

Every November 11, the country celebrates and gives thanks to all who served the United States at home and abroad.

Today, we honor our local heroes.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE