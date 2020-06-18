Soldier accounted for nearly 70 years after Korean War

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Federal officials confirmed Tuesday that the remains of a Kentucky soldier have been accounted for almost 70 years after he was reported missing in action.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that Army Cpl. Billie Joe Hash, 18, of Corbin, Kentucky, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for May 27, 2020.

Hash will be buried Aug. 29, 2020, in his hometown of Corbin.

Hash was a member of Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950 when his united was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Following the June 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes said to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018.

Hash’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.