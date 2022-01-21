Marine Corps identifies 2 Marines killed when truck overturned in NC

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Marines killed Wednesday when the truck they were riding in overturned and ejected them near Camp Lejeune were identified Friday.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group said Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia and Marine Corps Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia were killed in a “tactical vehicle mishap” that also injured 15 others.

Officials said Gierke and Riffle were landing support specialists with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” said Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”

Marine Corps officials said Lance Cpl. said Gierke entered active duty service in March 2021 and spent time at Parris Island and Camp Lejeune. His military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals.



Jonathan Gierke (Photo courtesy of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group)

Pfc. Riffle also entered active duty service in March 2021. He spent time at Parris Island and Camp Lejeune. His military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals.

Zachary Riffle (Photo courtesy of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group)

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 17 near NC 210 in Onslow County.

Troopers said a 7-ton military vehicle tried to turn right onto U.S. 16 when it overturned in the median.

The 17 passengers in the back of the vehicle were ejected, NCSHP said.

A second military vehicle behind the first was unable to come to a stop and hit one of the ejected passengers from the first vehicle, a news release said.

Gierke and Riffle were pronounced dead at the scene.

15 other Marines were taken to the hospital, including two who were airlifted, officials said.

Three Marines were still hospitalized as of Friday and listed in stable condition. All others were discharged, officials confirmed.

Louis Barrera, 19, of Springfield, Tennessee, was charged with exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. NCSHP said he was driving the vehicle that overturned and that speed was a “proximate cause of the collision.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper extended his condolences to the Marines and their loved ones on Twitter.

“I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County. We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them.”