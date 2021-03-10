Lawmakers will re-introduce a bill to curb military sex abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lawmakers plan to reintroduce a bill in the coming weeks aimed at stopping sexual abuse in the military, FOX 46 has learned.

Last year, lawmakers introduced the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act, named after the 20-year-old Army soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. It didn’t get a vote.

“[The Guillen family] were quite disappointed that nothing got passed last year. It kind of fell on deaf ears and we were very disappointed. We were all heartbroken about it,” said attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillen family. “I look forward to this bill getting put on the floor for a vote and so is the family. And I believe that a lot of the survivors are anxious. They are very concerned about the wait and I don’t blame them.”

The bill will be “tweaked” from last year, Khawam said, but will keep many of the same measures in place. Lawmakers want an independent special prosecutor to oversee sexual harassment and abuse complaints in the military. Taking investigations out of the chain-of-command could allow victims, who may fear retaliation, to come forward.

Sexual assaults involving service members increased three percent in 2019 with nearly 8000 victims coming forward, according to a Department of Defense report.

The bill would also allow victims to file claims against the government for failing to stop the abuse, Khawam said. It’s another measure of justice, which she credits to a yearlong series of FOX 46 investigations.

“You’re the reason for the season,” she told FOX 46, crediting previous reports. “Today our military does have a right to file a claim, first time ever in over 70 years, and that’s due to your” investigations.

“Because of that,” she added, “we were able to evolve into the sexual harassment bill, the Vanessa Guillen bill,” which expands the ability to file claims against the government for failing to stop sexual abuse, in addition to military medical malpractice.

In 2019, President Trump signed a bill, sparked by Grant’s investigations, named after Fort Bragg Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal. The new federal law allows active duty military the right to file medical malpractice claims against the military for botched and negligent care unrelated to combat.

The bipartisan bill could be reintroduced on Capitol Hill by the end of the month, Khawam said.